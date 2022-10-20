Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-16% yr/yr to $21.7-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.51 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.05-$8.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.08. 60,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

