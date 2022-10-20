Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Shares Down 5.6%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.
