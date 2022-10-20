Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Down 2.1%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.07. 8,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 21,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $642,000.

