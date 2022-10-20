Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 294.57, a PEG ratio of 628.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,901,793.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,901,793.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,645 shares of company stock valued at $14,998,994. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

