H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.23.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.