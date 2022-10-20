Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $349,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Earnings History for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.