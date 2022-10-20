Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $349,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.