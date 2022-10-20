Head to Head Contrast: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 42.66% 41.50% 35.91% Nuwellis -240.83% -77.16% -65.30%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

InMode has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InMode and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00

InMode presently has a consensus price target of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,153.94%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than InMode.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMode and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $357.57 million 7.52 $164.97 million $2.01 16.07 Nuwellis $7.92 million 0.35 -$19.58 million ($1.99) -0.13

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InMode beats Nuwellis on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

