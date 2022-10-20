Head-To-Head Contrast: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) vs. Its Rivals

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spirit Airlines to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion -$472.57 million -6.76 Spirit Airlines Competitors $7.55 billion -$922.86 million 16.53

Spirit Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 2.13, indicating that their average stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.0% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -7.53% -17.25% -4.07% Spirit Airlines Competitors -7.87% -58.30% -4.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spirit Airlines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 548 1938 3099 173 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 51.27%. Given Spirit Airlines’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

