Head-To-Head Review: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 3.36 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -5.27 TrueCar $231.70 million 0.51 -$38.33 million ($0.48) -2.73

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

36.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -52.99% -117.85% -36.13% TrueCar -24.68% -14.19% -12.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Similarweb and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 TrueCar 0 5 1 0 2.17

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 208.68%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.34%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than TrueCar.

Summary

TrueCar beats Similarweb on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

