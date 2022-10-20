Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.04

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 33658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Health Assurance Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Arena Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

