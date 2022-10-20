Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.90

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 43564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.1973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

