Helium (HNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $541.63 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. Helium has a total market cap of $541.63 million and $4.09 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00021933 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,793,111 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
