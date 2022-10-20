Helium Price Tops $4.14 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00021737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $533.79 million and $4.08 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012284 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.79 or 0.27504312 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,806,219 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
