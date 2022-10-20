Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 369,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,925,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

