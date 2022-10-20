Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by KGI Securities

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,857,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 370,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

