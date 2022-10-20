Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62-28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HPE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 12,331,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,321,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

