HI (HI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $138.62 million and $1.10 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.59 or 0.99997405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00057166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00051527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005166 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05037458 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,384,574.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.