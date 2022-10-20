Highlander Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. North American Construction Group comprises about 0.3% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of North American Construction Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in North American Construction Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.41.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.