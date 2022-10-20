Highlander Partners L.P. Sells 6,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Highlander Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.8% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 490,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,629,403. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.52 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

