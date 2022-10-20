Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $223,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.59. 145,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,939. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

