Holistic Financial Partners Sells 26,429 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.58. 37,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,352. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69.

