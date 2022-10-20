Horizons Wealth Management Invests $9.60 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

