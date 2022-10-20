HSBC Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $100.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HSBC to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.83. 13,440,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

