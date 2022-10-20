Hudock Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

