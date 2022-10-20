Hudock Inc. Invests $49,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 883 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $104,205,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,915.93.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

