Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

