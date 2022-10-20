Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

