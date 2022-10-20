Hyman Charles D Buys 106 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

NYSE ABBV opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.15 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average is $147.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

