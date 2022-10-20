Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 167,150 shares.The stock last traded at $22.60 and had previously closed at $22.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Ichor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

