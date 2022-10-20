Injective Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.64 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00009710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $135.22 million and $17.64 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,253.76 or 0.27570305 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

