Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,310.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of AC opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.13. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $272,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

