Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,987,307.64 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 170,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,307.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,851,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,962,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 80,314 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $954,933.46.
- On Friday, October 7th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 28,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 268,736 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.
- On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $138,150.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00.
Tricida Trading Down 17.0 %
Shares of TCDA stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.85.
Institutional Trading of Tricida
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $17,115,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 441,221 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 283,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $2,238,000.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
