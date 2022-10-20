Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,987,307.64 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 170,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,307.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,851,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,962,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 80,314 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $954,933.46.

On Friday, October 7th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 28,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 268,736 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.

On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00.

Tricida Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $17,115,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 441,221 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 283,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $2,238,000.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.