Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $75,408.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00.

On Monday, August 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $145.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

