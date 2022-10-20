Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $19,822.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,492.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 197,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,241. The company has a market cap of $386.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,314,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 637,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ON24 by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in ON24 by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ON24 by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 124,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON24 by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 570,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 186,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

