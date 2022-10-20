Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $14,480.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,730,707 shares in the company, valued at $41,490,318.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $16,491.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $36,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $7.27 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

