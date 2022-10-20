Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.97 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Integer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $95.73.

Insider Activity at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

