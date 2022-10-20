International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.80.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.