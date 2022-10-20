InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 101,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,525. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.