InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 277.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 50,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

