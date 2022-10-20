InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $231.47. 7,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,215. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

