Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Reduced by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,550. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

