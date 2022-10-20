Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.97 on Thursday, reaching $218.11. 54,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,331. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.02.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.