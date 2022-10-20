Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.
Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.97 on Thursday, reaching $218.11. 54,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,331. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.02.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
