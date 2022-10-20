Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.