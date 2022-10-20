Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.92. 25,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,331. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.02.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,126,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 269,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,278,000 after purchasing an additional 184,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,323 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

