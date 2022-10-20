Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 20th (ABT, ALL, AMAT, AWI, BALY, BDN, BK, BKR, BKU, BLD)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 20th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $110.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $125.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $100.00.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $103.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $35.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $57.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital to $37.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $38.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $40.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $224.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $84.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $640.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $37.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $79.00.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $5.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $42.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $88.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $85.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $133.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $186.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $21.00.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $22.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC to $90.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $120.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $105.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $726.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $23.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $155.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $77.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $160.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $150.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $145.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $200.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $120.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $104.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities to $76.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $56.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $179.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $155.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $9.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $98.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $175.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $194.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $154.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $68.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $50.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $38.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $260.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $51.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein to $425.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $430.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $40.00.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc to $7.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $109.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $40.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $90.00.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to $8.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $100.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $4.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc to $100.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $85.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $32.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $230.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $10.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $98.00.

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $1.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $53.00.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $11.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $78.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $82.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $145.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $133.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $160.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $180.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $67.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $23.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $256.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $152.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $5.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $180.00.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $65.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $240.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $20.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $67.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $114.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $45.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. to $197.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $35.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $183.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $58.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $30.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $15.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $65.00.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $17.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $43.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $64.00.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $7.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners to $53.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $157.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $169.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $30.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $44.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $60.00.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $83.00.

