Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 20th (ABT, ALL, AMAT, AWI, BALY, BDN, BK, BKR, BKU, BLD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 20th:
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $110.00.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $125.00.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $103.00.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $35.00.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $57.00.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital to $37.00.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $38.00.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $40.00.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $224.00.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $84.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $640.00.
BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $37.00.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $79.00.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $5.00.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $42.00.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $88.00.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $85.00.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $133.00.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $186.00.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $21.00.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $22.00.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC to $90.00.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $120.00.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $105.00.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $726.00.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $23.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $155.00.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $77.00.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $160.00.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $150.00.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $145.00.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $200.00.
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $120.00.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $104.00.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities to $76.00.
GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $56.00.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $179.00.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.
Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $155.00.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $9.00.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $98.00.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $175.00.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $194.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $154.00.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $68.00.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $50.00.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $38.00.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $260.00.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $51.00.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein to $425.00.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $430.00.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $40.00.
Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc to $7.00.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $109.00.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $40.00.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $90.00.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to $8.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $100.00.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $4.00.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc to $100.00.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $85.00.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $32.00.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $230.00.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $10.00.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $98.00.
Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $1.50.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $53.00.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $11.00.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $78.00.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $82.00.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $145.00.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $133.00.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $160.00.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $180.00.
Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $67.00.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $23.00.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $256.00.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $152.00.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $5.00.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $180.00.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $65.00.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $240.00.
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $20.00.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $67.00.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $114.00.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $45.00.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. to $197.00.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $35.00.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $183.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $58.00.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $30.00.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $15.00.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $65.00.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $17.00.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $43.00.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $64.00.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $7.00.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners to $53.00.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $157.00.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $169.00.
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $30.00.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $44.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $60.00.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $83.00.
