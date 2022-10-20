Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 20th (ABT, ALL, AMAT, AWI, BALY, BDN, BK, BKR, BKU, BLD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 20th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $110.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $125.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $100.00.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $103.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $35.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $57.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital to $37.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC to $38.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $40.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $224.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $84.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $640.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $37.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $79.00.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $5.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $42.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $88.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $85.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $133.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $186.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $21.00.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $22.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC to $90.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. to $120.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $105.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $726.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to $23.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $155.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $77.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $160.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $150.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $145.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $200.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $120.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $104.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities to $76.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $56.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $179.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $155.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $9.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $98.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $175.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $194.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $154.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $68.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $50.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $38.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $260.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $51.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein to $425.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $430.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $40.00.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc to $7.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $109.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $40.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $90.00.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to $8.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $100.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $4.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc to $100.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $85.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $32.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $230.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target cut by Compass Point to $10.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $98.00.

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $1.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $53.00.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $11.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $78.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $82.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $145.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $133.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $160.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $180.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $67.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $23.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $256.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $152.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $5.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $180.00.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $65.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $240.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $20.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $67.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $114.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $45.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. to $197.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $35.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $183.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. to $75.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $58.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $30.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $15.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $65.00.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $17.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Compass Point to $43.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $64.00.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $7.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners to $53.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $157.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $169.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $30.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $44.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $60.00.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $83.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.