Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC):

10/18/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/2/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

9/28/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/28/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

AGTC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 423,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,430. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

