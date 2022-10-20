Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases Shares of 2,490 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

