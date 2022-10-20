Invitoken Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00008302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $248,962.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.64 or 0.27562329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.