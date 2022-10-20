iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after buying an additional 2,769,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 433,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after buying an additional 367,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.89. 763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,976. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19.

