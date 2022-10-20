iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 9.1% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $400,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,836. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

